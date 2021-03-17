eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of eBay worth $29,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.85. 276,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,050,053. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

