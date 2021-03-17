Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $26.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

