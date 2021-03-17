Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.87% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $60,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRH Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 94,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $5,455,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $195.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $209.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

