Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,497 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $55,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

