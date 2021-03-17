Eaton Vance Management Acquires 59,856 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,856 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NIC were worth $50,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGOV. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGOV. Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

EGOV stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

