Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.53.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $119.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.