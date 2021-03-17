Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings Sells 78,408 Shares

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $3,061,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $229,954.48.

EGLE traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,949. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $40.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $415.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGLE. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

