Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.85

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $56.74, with a volume of 6084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,436,000 after buying an additional 121,242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 91,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

