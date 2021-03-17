Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DT. BTIG Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.76.

NYSE DT opened at $54.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 194.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,826,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,908,000 after buying an additional 3,986,639 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,118,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,198,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

