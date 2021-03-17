Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

