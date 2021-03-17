Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 19,249 Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

APLE opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

