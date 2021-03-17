Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $268,000 Investment in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSM shares. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

