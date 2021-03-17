Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $263,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

