Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $260,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYSE BXMT opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.