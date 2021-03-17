Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 32,118 Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth $183,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

