Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

