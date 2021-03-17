DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). DURECT also reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRRX. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of DRRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 930,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,812. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $527.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DURECT by 535.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,055,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 364,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

