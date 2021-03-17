Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $24.87 on Monday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.78.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Kyle L. Marshall purchased 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $635,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.