Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in February

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 740,800 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 1,017,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 569.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF remained flat at $$10.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

