DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 11th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DLY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 65,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,288. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

