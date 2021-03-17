Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.223 per share on Wednesday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPUKY opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPUKY. Peel Hunt raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

