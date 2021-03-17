Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.223 per share on Wednesday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPUKY opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPUKY. Peel Hunt raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

