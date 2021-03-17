Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

DPUKY stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.96. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

