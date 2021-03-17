DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.16.

DOCU traded down $8.90 on Tuesday, hitting $211.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.97 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,856,082. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.