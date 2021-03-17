DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.14

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 51584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 625,028 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $17,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $13,448,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

