Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 176,491 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,233,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,491 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $36,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,468,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $57,420,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,079 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,062.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,436,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,230 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

SHO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 70,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,025. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.