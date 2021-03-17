Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 59,613 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,613 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.24% of Super Micro Computer worth $35,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.60. 4,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

