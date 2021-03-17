Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 591.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,717 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $31,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,580 shares of company stock worth $7,439,213. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

