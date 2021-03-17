DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.79. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,476.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,770 shares of company stock worth $9,392,514 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

