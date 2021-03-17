Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares Up 12.7%

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) shot up 12.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.55. 2,059,216 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 1,125,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Clarkson Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.