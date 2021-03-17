Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.37 ($58.09).

Shares of DPW opened at €45.58 ($53.62) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.60.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

