Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.14 ($22.52).

SZG stock traded down €0.87 ($1.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €24.07 ($28.32). 851,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.37. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of €27.26 ($32.07).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

