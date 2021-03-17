Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

