Desjardins Increases Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to $40.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target upped by Desjardins from $36.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 101.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

