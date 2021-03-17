Desjardins Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report issued on Sunday, March 14th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Desjardins also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XBC. National Bank Financial cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$4.06 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

