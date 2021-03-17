Dent (DENT) Trading Up 56.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 56.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $310.77 million and $20.82 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00053326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.58 or 0.00648708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070518 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00034351 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,111,690,904 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars.

