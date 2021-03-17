DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.30

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 34069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. DENSO had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that DENSO Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, consisting of gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

