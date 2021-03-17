Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

DENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti lowered shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Denny’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.22.

DENN stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.88, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 600.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

