Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $2,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $3,094,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,618,341 shares of company stock valued at $172,799,597. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $359,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 241.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNLI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. 2,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,204. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

