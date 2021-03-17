Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce $434.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $465.30 million and the lowest is $402.80 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $374.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,125,104. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $5.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.13. 194,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,384. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.93. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $345.00. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

