Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 91.69% from the company’s current price.

DBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX opened at $15.65 on Monday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 575,000 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 150,000 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

