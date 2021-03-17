DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 635,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,705 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DaVita were worth $74,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA stock opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.15. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.