Databroker Price Hits $0.0261 on Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $562.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00055073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.49 or 0.00662858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00069605 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00025846 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.