DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Trading 6.4% Higher

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.88. 386,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 275,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DarioHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in DarioHealth by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DarioHealth by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 380,131 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $9,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

