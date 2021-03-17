DAPS Coin (DAPS) Tops One Day Volume of $49,383.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $49,383.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00049047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.57 or 0.00651060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070615 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025943 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,279,146,500 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

