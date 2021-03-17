Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 11th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.09. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Several research firms have commented on DNKEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

