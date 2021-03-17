Dan M. Chandler III Sells 10,000 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.45. 1,393,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,399. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,237,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,441,000 after buying an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after acquiring an additional 395,391 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

