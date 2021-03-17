D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,970 shares of company stock valued at $787,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

