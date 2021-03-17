CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Up 22.3% in February

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the February 11th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 255,336 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,641,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 226,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 207,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CBAY. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

