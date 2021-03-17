Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:CLXPF opened at $1.37 on Monday. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

