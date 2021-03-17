CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

